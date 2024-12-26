MP Pappu Yadav Backs BPSC Aspirants Amid Protest Over Exam Malpractices in Patna

Patna: Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav on Thursday reached the Gardanibagh Dharna spot to support the Bihar Public Service Commission asiprants.

Yadav said that it was difficult to hope for justice in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, he said "It is difficult to hope for justice in Bihar. It is because of them the people have been protesting here...Why can you not pick the issue? The students are only demanding a re examination. There were so many malpractices conducting during the exam.. it is obvious for the students to protest."

Further he questioned on how long papers would be leaked and the future of students would be spoilt.

"How long will question papers be leaked? Why is the future of the students being spoilt? I appeal to all students that if your demands are not met, start the Bihar bandh. I request Rahul Gandhi to hear the demands of the students," he further added.

The BPSC aspirants have been protesting since December 13 on the irregularities during an exam conducted by the authority.

The candidates have alleged that the question paper had been leaked and that there were delays in distributing the papers.

Several candidates said they received the question paper nearly an hour late. Others claimed that answer papers were torn, fuelling concerns about a possible leak.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad said that the police should not have resorted to "lathi charge" on the protesting students and said that what was done was wrong.

"Aisa nahi karna chahiye tha. Galat baat hai (They shouldn't have done this. It's wrong)," Lalu said.

The aspirants had gathered to "gherao" the commission's office in Patna and demanded a cancellation of the examination.

However, police department authorities issued a clarification, claiming that they used "mild force" and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants.

Officials also claimed that coaching teachers were instigating aspirants to protest and named several social media accounts that were allegedly misleading the students.

"To cancel the preliminary examination of BPSC, aspirants have been continuously protesting at the Dharna Sthal in Gardanibagh since December 18. These students are being instigated, both directly and indirectly, by some teachers. Additionally, many social media handles are misleading and inciting the students," DSP Anu Kumari said.

"On December 23, a candidate vandalized the Gardanibagh Hospital. Later on December 25, hundreds of BPSC aspirants surrounded the BPSC office. Law and order issues were created without permission, causing inconvenience to the public. The administration used mild force to disperse the gathering, and no one suffered any injuries," she added.

The DSP also said that an FIR has been filed at Gardanibagh police station under relevant sections against those who instigated aspirants, and further action is being taken.(ANI)