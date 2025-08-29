Man arrested for 'abusive' remarks against PM Modi, his late mother in Bihar

Patna: A man has been arrested on charges of hurling abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Mahagathbandhan's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga district.

The accused has been identified as Rafiq alias Raja, a resident of Bhopura village under the jurisdiction of Sihwada Police Station.

An FIR was registered against him at the Simri police station.

The SHO of Sihwada Police Station confirmed the arrest. He said that the Senior SP of the district will provide the details later in the day.

According to police, Rafiq allegedly snatched the microphone from the stage at a rally in Bithauli, shouted abusive words targeting the Prime Minister and his late mother, and raised slogans in support of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The rally was organised by local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, as part of the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The controversy flared after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing several workers raising slogans and hurling abuses despite attempts by others to stop them. The video also captured children and locals climbing onto the stage amid the commotion.

The police said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the incident.

Following the uproar, BJP executive member Krishna Singh Kallu lodged an FIR against Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna.

The BJP launched a sharp attack on the opposition through social media, saying, "From the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's yatra, very abusive language was used for the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such meanness has never been seen before in politics. This yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hatred and lowliness."

The Bihar State Women's Commission has taken a suo motu cognisance of this matter.

Bihar State Women's Commission chairperson Apsara said that insulting any woman, regardless of her position or family, cannot be tolerated.

"This is a violation of democratic norms and sends the wrong message to society. Leaders must ensure political platforms are not used for such statements against women," she stated.

The Commission has issued notices to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, seeking their response.

It also shot off a letter to the DM of Darbhanga, seeking a detailed report on this matter.

