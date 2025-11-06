'Felt proud, contributed something to Bihar': Voters turn out in large numbers for 1st phase of polling

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Polling is underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections across 18 districts, with voters expressing enthusiasm and hope for the state’s development.

At polling stations, voters shared their aspirations and concerns, highlighting education, employment, and overall development as key priorities.

Speaking to IANS, a first-time voter said: “I was very excited to vote for the first time. At first, I was a little nervous about how the process worked, but after casting my vote, I felt proud like I had contributed something to Bihar. I truly want our leaders to focus on developing Bihar, because in other states, Bihar is often viewed negatively. Whether in terms of education or other aspects. I hope our leaders work harder so that the people of Bihar are no longer seen in a bad light.”

Another voter emphasised the need for employment and education: “There should be quality education. Once factories are established, employment opportunities will increase, leading to overall job growth. So, the two key priorities should be education and employment. Roads and bridges are being built, and that’s important, but what we truly need is to ensure that children receive a good education.”

Other voters noted progress in women’s empowerment and public services: “There have been many changes. What more could we ask for now? The best part is that our sisters are getting a good education and actively participating in everything. The government is doing a lot to support their education, providing financial aid and other resources. We’re getting hospitals, financial support, and many benefits. What more do we really need now?”

A group of voters added: “The main issue is development. We will vote for those who work for development. We want to choose leaders who ensure progress and maintain peace and order so that the common people benefit and everyone can live in harmony. Caste politics has almost ended in Bihar...”

Polling stations like Ara Krishi Bhavan were designated as green voting centres, with awareness campaigns promoting eco-friendly practices among voters.

Citizens of all ages, including women, youth, and the elderly, turned out in large numbers, particularly in Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s constituency, where voting was reported to be focused on development and employment issues.

Voters stressed the importance of participating in the democratic process. One said: “I have come here to vote, and I would like to send a message that everyone must exercise their right to vote because it is your right and you should make use of it...”

With enthusiasm visible at booths across the state, the first phase of voting is shaping up as a strong indicator of public participation in the democratic process in the Bihar Assembly elections.

