Bihar: Two cops shoot themselves to death in separate incidents

Patna, June 17 (IANS) In two separate incidents reported within 24 hours, two police personnel in Bihar allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances, raising concerns over their safety, mental health, and working conditions.

Both incidents are now under high-level investigation.

A 33-year-old Home Guard jawan, identified as Rajkumar God, shot himself in his head around 11:50 p.m. on Monday inside the Asav police station premises in Siwan district.

Originally from Tikulia village under Darauli police station, Rajkumar was on active duty when the incident occurred.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gauri Kumari of Mairwa Sadar-2 rushed to the spot with her team upon being informed.

Speaking on the matter, police station in-charge Rajshekhar said: “Suddenly, a noise of a gunshot was heard and Rajkumar fell on the ground. He died on the spot, and his INSAS Rifle was found near him. Preliminary investigation revealed that he shot himself using his rifle.”

“Senior officers have been informed. Some people are being questioned. Investigation is underway,” he further said.

While the exact cause is still unknown, initial reports point to possible family-related stress or mental health concerns. However, officials have not made any formal confirmation.

Siwan SP has ordered a high-level inquiry.

In a similar incident, Amlesh Kumar, a police jawan posted in the Bhabua Police Line (Kaimur district), was found dead in his private barrack room on Monday.

A native of the Jamui district, he had returned from duty and was later discovered lying on the floor with a gunshot injury to his head.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramanand Mandal stated, “There was no sound. When a friend tried to open the door and got no response, it was broken open. He was lying on the floor. The reason is not yet known.”

Amlesh was first taken to Bhabua Sadar Hospital and later referred to Varanasi for further treatment, but he succumbed on the way.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla visited the scene and sealed the room. The jawan's locked mobile phone will be sent for forensic analysis to assist in the investigation.

