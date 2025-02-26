Bihar Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal to step down, adheres to one man-one post policy

Patna: Bihar Revenue Minister and state President Dilip Jaiswal on Wendnesday said that he's going to resign from his ministerial post, citing party's 'One person, one post' policy.

Jaiswal said he will continue to serve as the party' state president.

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit." Jaiswal told ANI

Dilip Jaiswal was chosen as party's state president on January 18.

Jaiswal's resignation could see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar make some changes to his cabinet, with a possible expansion on the cards ahead of the state elections later in the year.

Speaking about the reports of Bihar cabinet expansion, Jaiswal said it is the "prerogative of CM"

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for his father in the upcoming Bihar elections scheduled to be held later this year.

Nishant Kumar said, "I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time people gave 43 seats. The public should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development."

He further urged the Janata Dal (United) workers to take the policies the CM Nitish Kumar that he has done in last 19 years to the people of the state.

"I also urge all the workers to take all the policies of Bihar CM among the people. The NDA should also announce that he (Nitish Kumar) is the CM face for the upcoming polls. The government should be formed again in Bihar under his leadership," he further said. (ANI)