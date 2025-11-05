Bihar polls: Jan Suraaj candidate from Munger joins BJP, a day before voting

Patna: A day before the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections -- slated for Thursday -- the Jan Suraaj candidate from Munger Assembly constituency snapped ties with his party and jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The fledgling party nominee, Sanjay Singh, switched over to the BJP on Wednesday.

He took the BJP membership in the presence of the latter’s Munger candidate Kumar Pranay and extended his support to the NDA alliance.

His sudden withdrawal from the electoral race and switching over to the rival party gives a new twist to what was seen as a triangular contest. The electoral battle for Munger now remains 'fixed' between the NDA and RJD-Cong-led Mahagathbandhan.

After joining the BJP, Sanjay Singh told the media that he believes that Bihar will rise to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

When questioned on Jan Suraaj, he said that the idea behind the new party was good and resonating among the public, but for bringing ‘real’ change, a firm and robust leadership is required, which the former is unlikely to provide.

"Considering the current political situation and circumstances, I am extending my support to ensure NDA's victory. I will work to help them win, and I am confident they will win by a large margin of votes," he said.

With him switching sides, the electoral equations in Munger stand completely altered. According to locals, the contest was a triangular one, but after Jan Suraj candidate, joined the BJP, the NDA and the Grand Alliance are now locked in a one-on-one contest.

This comes as a big jolt to Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which is struggling to keep its flock together ahead of the polls. Earlier in October, three Jan Suraj candidates withdrew their candidacies. These candidates were from Danapur, Brahmapur, and Gopalganj.

The sudden switchover, a day before the polling, will trigger a war of words between the BJP and Jan Suraaj, with the latter set to accuse the former of arm-twisting and pressurising its candidates to withdraw from the race.

Earlier, Jan Suraaj chief accused the BJP of using force to obstruct its candidates from contesting elections because they are frightened of the new outfit’s mass connect with the public.

Election campaigning ended on Tuesday for 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting is scheduled for Thursday.

--IANS