Bihar pays tribute to martyred Havildar Santosh Yadav

Patna, May 22 (IANS) The mortal remains of Havildar Santosh Yadav, who laid down his life during a counter-terror operation in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to his native village, Ismailpur Bhatta in Bhagalpur on Thursday.

As his body reached home, schoolchildren, villagers, and residents gathered on the roads, chanting slogans of "Shaheed Santosh Yadav Amar Rahe" and waving the Tricolour to honour the valiant soldier.

The mortal remains arrived at Patna airport late Wednesday night, where a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, and other dignitaries paid floral tributes.

Giriraj Singh criticised the absence of Congress representatives, calling it a sign of disrespect, while also writing on social media.

"Salute to his sacrifice for the nation. His bravery will continue to inspire. Jai Hind," Singh said.

Samrat Chaudhary posted: "Your sacrifice will not go in vain. Farewell with moist eyes to Bihar’s brave son."

Tejashwi Yadav, in an emotional message, wrote: "India will never forget the unmatched courage of Shaheed Santosh Yadav. Jai Hind. Jai Bihar."

Vijay Kumar Sinha added: "He is not just Bhagalpur's pride, but the pride of the nation. His sacrifice will remain immortal in every Indian's heart."

Havildar Santosh Yadav, a native of Bhagalpur district, was martyred during a search operation in Kashmir. His selfless courage in confronting terrorists embodies the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

His mortal remains were taken to his village for last rites with full state honours. The last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Emotions ran high as the entire village stood united in grief and pride.

During Operation Sindoor and the search operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, five soldiers of Bihar sacrificed their lives defending the nation.

Among them, Mohammad Imtiaz (BSF) of Saran, Rambabu Singh (Indian Army) of Siwan, Manish Kumar (Indian Army) of Nawada and Sikandar Raut (47 Rashtriya Rifle) of Nalanda have given supreme sacrifice for the nation.

--IANS

ajk/svn