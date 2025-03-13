Bihar: Modi and Yogi Pichkaris in demand at Patna ahead of Holi festival

Patna: The market at Boring Road intersection in Patna is buzzing with activity as it prepares for the Holi festival. This year, along with traditional Pichkaris, Modi--and Yogi-themed Pichkaris are also in demand and being sold.

Shops are offering a variety of unique Pichkaris, including those shaped like a roti-making rolling pin, a hammer, an axe, and even Lord Bholenath's trident.

Speaking to ANI, Gulshan Kumar, one of the buyers, said, "Everyone plays Holi in their own way, but we will do something different. With Modi and Yogi's pictures on the Pichkari, it is something different. Holi comes once a year, so it should be celebrated with full enthusiasm and joy."

Meanwhile, another buyer, Shailesh Kumar, had a different opinion. He said, "It doesn't matter whose photo is on the Pichkari. Whether it's a politician, Mickey Mouse, or anything else, it's all the same. It's just a way to sell the product."

Despite a slight dip in market activity for Holi, shopkeepers mentioned that Pichkaris are available in a range of prices, from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, and the Modi Pichkaris are proving popular with buyers.

Shopkeeper Shivratan Malakar said, "The market is slow this year compared to previous years. Sales used to be much better, but now things are a bit dull. Pichkaris range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Modi Pichkaris are in demand every year and are among the bestsellers. This time, Modi masks have also arrived, and many people are excited to buy them. The demand for these items is quite high, with Modi masks currently selling for around Rs 100."

The festival of Holi has begun across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In several states, celebrations will begin with the Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness. In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations. (ANI)