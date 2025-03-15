Bihar: India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha becomes a center of attraction

Gaya: The magnificent reclining statue of Lord Buddha, located in Gaya, Bihar, serves as a captivating spot for tourists who flock to admire its grandeur.

The Mahabodhi Mahavihara's serene and spiritually charged ambience makes it the perfect setting for individuals seeking solace and introspection.

Under the sacred pipal or Bodhi tree, Gautama Buddha (Prince Siddhartha) attained enlightenment and became the Buddha. According to some Buddhist texts, the pipal is believed to be the centre of the universe and the seat of enlightenment of all past and future Buddhas.

Arya Pal Bhikshu, Founder Secretary of the Buddha International Welfare Mission, said, "India is the birthplace of Lord Buddha. It was here in Bihar, in Bodh Gaya, that he meditated under the Bodhi tree and attained enlightenment. He then spread this wisdom to the world. People from across the globe visit this sacred place to pay homage and seek inspiration. Here, we have built India's largest Buddha statue, attracting visitors from countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the USA, Canada, and various parts of Europe. Every morning and evening, we offer prayers for world peace. Through social media and Facebook Live, we share these prayers with the world, striving to promote peace and spiritual well-being for all."

A Tibetan tourist, Dolma, said, "We have come to Himachal and are very satisfied. After seeing Lord Buddha, our hearts are full of contentment. We have visited Gaya twice, but this is our first time here."

Many holy places worldwide earn a good amount of money from spiritual tourism every year. However, Bodh Gaya, a place of equal spiritual importance for Buddhists, is unable to attract as many tourists as it should.

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world. It is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment, making it highly significant for Buddhists worldwide.

Bodh Gaya, located in the central province of Bihar State, is one of the holiest sites for Buddhists all over the world, where thousands of foreigners, mostly Buddhist devotees, throng each year. (ANI)