Bihar Deputy CM Asserts 'Any Means' to Handle Criminals After ASI Murder

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, terming the murder of Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh as "unfortunate," said that the administration may use any means to handle such people or carry out encounters if needed.

On Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's death case, he said, "It is unfortunate. The government will take strict action... We will not leave such people who think they can suppress the administration... The administration may use any means to handle such people or carry out encounters if needed... There is complete freedom from the government," Vijay Kumar Sinha told ANI.

Earlier, two individuals have been arrested in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh by assailants in Munger, Bihar, said an official.

Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Kumar Singh condemned the attack on ASI Santosh Kumar Singh and demanded compensation and a job for the late personnel's family on Saturday.

"Two people have been arrested. We demand compensation and a job for ASI Santosh Kumar's family. These incidents are an issue of concern, we police personnel also belong to families, we are someone's husband, son and father. The police should be supported, not attacked," he said.

He further said that a similar incident occurred a few days ago, where police personnel were attacked when they went to arrest miscreants in Araria.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Sinha also celebrated Holi at his residence in Patna and said that Holi is a festival which removes all discrimination.

"Our Sanatan culture is based on nature... Holi is a festival which removes all discrimination and everyone celebrates it with unity and harmony," he added.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life. (ANI)