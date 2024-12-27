"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Halts 'Pragati Yatra' to Mourn Former PM Manmohan Singh's Demise

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday cancelled his 'Pragati Yatra' for the next two days--December 27 and 28, his office said. The decision after the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday evening at the age of 92.

Nitish Kumar was on a statewide tour, "Pragati Yatra" in a bid to reach out to the people of the state ahead of the upcoming assembly election due next year.

Earlier in a post, paying tribute to the former Prime minister, he said, "The demise of former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh is sad. He was a skilled politician and economist. Under his leadership, India's economy got a new direction. The demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for Indian politics. We pray to God for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Dr Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and is remembered for his pivotal role in shaping the country's economic reforms and global diplomacy. His leadership and contributions to the nation have left an indelible mark, making his loss a moment of profound grief for the entire country.

Singh is survived by his wife, Gurcharan Singh, and three daughters.

A globally renowned economist, Singh began his political journey during the 1991 economic crisis when then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed him as finance minister. Known for spearheading transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he leaves behind a distinguished legacy of political and economic contributions. Dr. Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi.

The Prime Minister also offered condolences to Manmohan Singh's family on his demise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda also paid their last respects to Manmohan Singh. Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, were also present at the former PM's residence.

The mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. (ANI)