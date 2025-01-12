Bihar Bandh: Pappu Yadav’s Supporters Demand BPSC Exam Cancellation Amid Alleged Irregularities

Patna: Supporters of Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav on Sunday held a protest in Patna's Ashok Rajpath demanding cancellation and re-examination of the BPSC exam.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav has called for a 'Bihar Bandh' today. Visual showed Pappu Yadav's supporters blocking roads, burning tyres and demanding cancellation of the BPSC exam.

BPSC aspirants in Patna have been protesting since December last year calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

On Saturday, Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said that he along with Azad Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is collaborating on the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam issue and will not let the House function from March 21.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances.

As the bench was not inclined to examine the case, counsel appearing for the petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, said the entire country witnessed Bihar police's brutality on peaceful protesters who sought cancellation of the contentious BPSC exam.

Bihar police allegedly used force to control civil service aspirants who demanded the cancellation of the BPSC.

On Monday, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor was granted 'unconditional bail' by a court in Patna, hours after he was sent to Beur jail for refusing to pay the bail bond.

Kishor, immediately after being released from the jail, addressed the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants and said, "There is no strength bigger than people's strength."

He further informed me about the whole incident and said that the Police took him to Beur jail but they had no documents to keep him there.

Kishor was observing a fast-unto-death over BPSC irregularities, launched on January 2 in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. (ANI)