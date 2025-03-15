Bihar: ASI succumbs to injuries after attack by assailants in Munger

Munger: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Patna on Friday after allegedly being attacked by a family in Nandalpur village in Bihar's Munger district.

According to Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood, "ASI Santosh Kumar Singh lost his life after being attacked by individuals in Munger. He was responding to a ruckus created by the family of a man identified as Ranveer Kumar in Nandalpur village under Mufassil police station limits."

The official said that the assailants, who were allegedly intoxicated, are currently absconding, and police teams have been formed to apprehend them.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Masood said, "The incident unfolded after the Munger police received information late in the evening about a family creating a ruckus in Nandalpur village under the influence of alcohol. Upon reaching the spot with his team, ASI Singh was attacked by the family members, who struck him on the head, leaving him critically injured."

He was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment and later referred to a hospital in Patna.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries at Patna Paras Hospital at 10 pm on Friday, despite medical efforts.

"The family responsible for the attack is currently absconding. We have formed teams to track them down, and arrests will be made soon," SP Masood said.

Police have launched an extensive manhunt to nab the accused and are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in a similar incident on March 13, ASI Rajiv Ranjan posted in Fulkaha police station of Araria died after a clash broke out between the police team and villagers who went to arrest a criminal at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village.

DSP Mukesh Kumar Saha said that the police went to arrest a criminal, Anmol Yadav, who is accused in the Arms Act NDPS Act case.

As per the information from the Police, ASI Rajiv Ranjan, along with his team, went to Laxmipur village to arrest Anmol Yadav. The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav.

During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell down and got severely injured. Later, when he was brought to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder of the ASI. (ANI)