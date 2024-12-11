Train Services Disrupted as Protesters Block Jorai Railway Station in Assam

Maligaon (Assam): Train services were severely disrupted on Wednesday after a rail blockade was organized at Jorai Railway Station in the Alipurduar Division by the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA).

The agitation began around 6:45 a.m., with over 5,000 protestors assembling at the station, blocking all rail lines and halting operations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with state authorities, responded by deploying over 500 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

The blockade forced the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. Prominent trains were cancelled including the Vande Bharat Express (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati) and the Bongaigaon-New Jalpaiguri Express.

Meanwhile, key services such as the Brahmaputra Mail, Kamrup Express, multiple Rajdhani Express trains, and Vivek Express were also diverted. Most of these trains were diverted via the Fakiragram-Golakganj-New Coochbehar route.

To alleviate the disruption, the NFR made alternative travel arrangements for stranded passengers. Buses and Tata Sumo vehicles were arranged to help commuters reach their destinations. Despite these efforts, many passengers faced delays and hardships due to the sudden disruption.

In an official statement through their press release, the NFR expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the protest and assured that every possible measure was being taken to manage the situation.

"The inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the action of the picketers is deeply regretted." (ANI)