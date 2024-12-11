Tiger Skin and Skeletal Remains Seized Near Nilbagan Flyover, Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): Customs officers have seized tiger skin and skeletal remains near Nilbagen Flyover in Guwahati, according to an official post on X.

The skeletal remains included skulls and canine teeth weighing a total of 2341 grams.

The items were recovered from two persons on a 2-wheeler on December 9.



"Officers of DPF, Guwahti, on 09-12-24, seized tiger skin (appx. 5 ft 10 in) & skeletal remains (skulls, jaws, canine teeth -2341 grams total), from 2 persons on a 2-wheeler, near Nilbagan Flyover, Guwahati.#IndianCustomsAtWork," Customs (Preventive), NER, Shillong said in a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

In November, Customs officers seized six cartons of smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes from Blue Dart Courier Hub, Abhoyapur, Guwahati.

"Officers of DPF, Guwahati, on 05-11-24, seized 6 repacked cartons of smuggled foreign origin cigarettes of the brand "Esse Light Super Slim - South Korea", valued at Rs 68.80 lakhs, from Blue Dart Courier Hub, Abhoyapur, Guwahati," the Customs had posted on X.

In October, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Delhi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate and Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate had jointly destroyed a total of around 49 lakhs cigarettes of foreign origin, around 73 Kgs of NDPS drugs, gutkha/ pan masala and e-cigarettes as part of Special Campaign, 4.0, as per an official release.

These goods, valued at approx Rs 460 crores, were seized by the Customs Department for violation of the Customs Act, NDPS Act and the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act. (ANI)