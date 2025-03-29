Redevelopment of 60 railway stations under Amrit Bharat scheme begin in North East

Guwahati: Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment works are underway in 60 railway stations across the North East. Of these, 50 railway stations in Assam have been selected.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI that the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a scheme for redeveloping stations across India.

"In North East, a total of 60 stations are being redeveloped as part of this project. In Assam, 50 stations have been selected, and these are getting redeveloped. Out of that, some station works are in a very advanced stage, and we are going to be gradually commissioning these stations one by one.

Such stations are Haiborgaon, Narengi, Jagiroadand, and Chaparmukh, as well as several others that are being redeveloped as part of this project. Some new things are being done, such as lifts and escalators. Approach roads, dedicated entry and exit marks, parking facilities, facilities for divyangjan--these kinds of facilities are being provided," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), recently conducted a comprehensive inspection to review the progress of ongoing redevelopment work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at Narengi, Jagiroad, Chaparmukh and Haibargaon stations.

These four stations are among the 50 stations in Assam selected for transformation under the scheme.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the redevelopment is set to bring significant upgrades, with an estimated investment of Rs 30.95 crore for Narengi, Rs 31.18 crore for Jagiroad, Rs 31.87 crore for Chaparmukh and Rs 14.94 crore for Haibargaon.

In total, 92 stations within the Northeast Frontier Railway's jurisdiction are earmarked for redevelopment under ABSS. This initiative aims to enhance passenger experience by equipping stations with modern, state-of-the-art amenities.

The infrastructural development works of these stations have aimed at transforming these railway stations into modern, passenger-friendly hubs.

The ABSS focuses on enhancing passenger amenities, upgrading station aesthetics and introducing modern facilities such as improved waiting halls, better lighting, enhanced signage, clean toilets and seamless access through upgraded circulating areas.

The redevelopment of these stations aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers while advancing the broader vision of transforming Indian Railways into a world-class transportation service.

On the other hand, the Railway Ministry has planned to make Guwahati Railway Station an IT hub and world-class station.

"Recently, the Union Railway Minister announced the development of Guwahati Railway Station as an IT Hub. A multistory building will contain the IT sector, along with modern facilities, as part of a world-class station. We hope that we can soon complete the design and move on to the construction," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)