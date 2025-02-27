ONGC Chairman Highlights Northeast's Vast Hydrocarbon Opportunities at Summit

Guwahati: Echoing the growth potential of the region during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh reaffirmed its commitment to expanding exploration and production in the Northeast region.

He said, "Northeast has infinite opportunities in hydrocarbon space, and we look forward to exploring more, producing more."

ONGC, which has a longstanding presence in the region, aims to ramp up exploration and production activities to unlock the full potential of the hydrocarbon reserves in Assam and the broader Northeast.

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 concluded on Wednesday with investment commitments amounting to a massive Rs 491,500 crore, marking a significant milestone in the economic transformation of Assam.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the summit a defining moment in Assam's development history.

He emphasized that the summit had generated an overwhelming positive sentiment, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and positioning Assam as a key contributor to India's Viksit Bharat vision.

He reiterated that the summit would foster an environment that transforms Assam from a state reliant on external investments to a robust contributor to India's economic development.

Highlighting Assam's rich industrial legacy, the Chief Minister noted that the state was home to India's first coal mine, first oil field, and first oil refinery, underscoring its historical significance in the nation's energy sector.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit served as a crucial platform for investors, industry leaders, and policymakers to collaborate on strengthening Assam's industrial and infrastructure landscape.

With commitments spanning multiple sectors, the event is expected to drive employment, boost regional trade, and enhance Assam's positioning as a leading investment destination in India.

Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking on the occasion appreciated Assam 7D's. They are democracy, demography, demand, diversity, dependability, digitization and decisive leadership. (ANI)