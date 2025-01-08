One Dead, 8 Trapped as Massive Rescue Operation Intensifies in Umrangso

Dima Hasao: One dead body has been recovered from the collapsed coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, where nine miners were trapped on January 6.

According to a statement from an NDRF official, one body has been recovered by the divers of NDRF, the Indian army.

The joint rescue operation led by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies resumed early morning to rescue nine miners trapped in a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

The operation had to be temporarily halted the previous evening but resumed with full force today, January 6. According to NDRF Deputy Commandant, N. Tiwari, the efforts are continuing round-the-clock with an expanded team.

"The operation was closed yesterday evening, and we have resumed the operation again this morning. We expect and hope to reach our miners as soon as possible and rescue them," he said.

Tiwari added that the combined forces of the NDRF and the Army are working on the ground, with support expected from the Navy in the coming hours.

"Everyone from our commandant, our team, the army are here. Later, the officials from the Navy will also join the rescue operation," he said.

A miner who worked in the mine said, "A lot of people were in the mine and suddenly people started shouting that water is filling, around 30-35 people came up and nearly 15-16 were still trapped."

Meanwhile, as the rescue operation continued in Umrangso, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the registration of an FIR and the arrest of one individual in connection with the incident.

In a post on X, Sarma informed, "The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case."

The CM had also discussed the rescue operation with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought assistance.

"I also spoke to Hon'ble Union Coal Minister, Shri @kishanreddybjp, seeking assistance for our rescue operation in Umrangsu. He has promptly issued directions to @CoalIndiaHQ to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission. My sincere gratitude to him for his swift response and support," CM Sarma posted on X. (ANI)