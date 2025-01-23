Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 128th Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with state assembly speaker Surama Padhy, on Thursday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary and observed 'Parakram Diwas' at the Odisha Assembly premises in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and State Minister of Revenue Department Suresh Pujari were also present and paid tribute to Netaji.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is set to unfold from January 23 to January 25, 2025, at Barabati Fort in Odisha's Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary.

The three-day event, scheduled for January 23 to 25, 2025, will be inaugurated by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Following the government's decision to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, the first Parakram Diwas was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. In 2022, a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled at India Gate, New Delhi, and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organized by the Ministry of Culture in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace, and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Chief Minister of Odisha and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the national flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

Subsequently, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message from the Prime Minister and will feature a book, photo, and archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters, and documents, as well as an AR and VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also planned for the occasion.

The event will also feature cultural performances honoring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha.

Additionally, films on Netaji's life will be screened during the event. (ANI)