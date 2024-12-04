Northeast Frontier Railway inaugurates new rail coach in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): In a move to offer passengers and the general public a unique dining experience, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inaugurated a new Rail Coach Restaurant at the Uzan Bazar riverfront area in Guwahati.

The General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, recently inaugurated the restaurant.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, this initiative is part of the railway's broader vision to repurpose decommissioned train coaches into aesthetically designed restaurants with a touch of local heritage.

The Rail Coach Restaurants aim to provide a nostalgic railway dining experience while catering to the needs of passengers, tourists, and residents alike.

With the addition of the Guwahati Rail Coach Restaurant, a total of 17 such coach restaurants are now operational across various locations and major stations under Northeast Frontier Railway. These restaurants have gained popularity for their unique ambience and quality service.

The Guwahati Rail Coach Restaurant features a heritage-inspired design, incorporating elements that reflect the local culture.

It offers a diverse menu comprising a variety of food, snacks, and beverages, providing visitors with quick yet delightful meal options.

The restaurant is open to all, including rail passengers, nearby residents, and tourists, making it an inclusive dining destination. Additionally, it contributes to sustainable revenue generation for the railways and creates employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.

These initiatives highlight the importance of blending utility with heritage to enhance the passenger experience.

The Rail Coach Restaurants not only meet the dining needs of the community but also stand as a testament to the Northeast Frontier Railway's innovation and commitment to creatively reimagining its resources.

The Rail Coach Restaurant in Guwahati is expected to become a major attraction for food enthusiasts and railway lovers, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the heart of the city by the riverfront. (ANI)