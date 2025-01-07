Indian Army Engineer Task Force Joins Rescue Mission for Trapped Miners in Assam's Umrangso

Umrangso: The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force, along with specialized equipment, divers, and medical teams, has joined the ongoing rescue operation in Umrangso, Assam, following a tragic coal mine flooding incident.

The Defence PRO from Guwahati confirmed the deployment of these crucial teams, tweeting, "Engineers Task Force with equipment, divers and medical teams from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have joined rescue efforts in Umrangso, Assam. All efforts are underway in close coordination with the civil administration."

Earlier, at 6:30 AM the first response team from the 32 Assam Rifles Pathfinder Unit reached the site of the incident. Their primary task was to conduct an initial assessment of the situation and begin coordinating the initial response to the disaster.

Recognizing the complexity of the situation and the need for specialized expertise, the Indian Army dispatched an Engineer Task Force (ETF) under the Commanding Officer of an Engineer Regiment to provide vital support. The ETF, accompanied by PARA diving specialists, is now en route to the mine site. These experts are equipped to deal with the unique challenges posed by the flooded mine.

Further reinforcing the rescue operations, additional teams from the Assam Rifles and the ETF are heading towards the site to assist in the ongoing efforts. In addition to ground support, the Army has also deployed aerial resources for an enhanced operational overview.

A helicopter carrying senior officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Dimapur-based Corps HQ, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and the Commanding Officer of the PARA unit, is currently conducting an aerial reconnaissance mission. This will help guide further operations and provide a real-time assessment of the situation.

The incident, which has left 15 to 20 miners trapped underground, prompted an immediate and coordinated response from both the Indian Army and local authorities. The teams are working in challenging conditions, with limited infrastructure in the region. This came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought the Army's assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. (ANI)