Assam's Economy Doubled to Rs 6 Lakh Crore Under BJP Rule: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday. During the event, he highlighted that under BJP governance, Assam's economy had doubled to Rs6 lakh crore. This, he said, reflects the impact of the "double-engine" government.

The Prime Minister remarked that the land of Eastern India and the North-East is embarking on a new future. He described the Advantage Assam initiative as a grand campaign to connect the world with Assam's potential and progress. He pointed out that historically, Eastern India has played a significant role in India's prosperity, and now, as India moves towards development, the North-East is ready to showcase its strength.

Modi emphasized that India is strengthening its local supply chain and forging free trade agreements with various global regions. He mentioned the growing connectivity with East Asia and the emergence of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, which opens up numerous opportunities.

The Prime Minister also noted that despite global uncertainties, many experts are confident about India's rapid growth. He attributed this confidence to India's young and rapidly skilled population, the rising aspirations of its new middle class, and the support for political stability and policy continuity from the country's 140 crore people. He praised the government's reforms and the strengthening of the local supply chain.

He further emphasized Assam's increasing contribution, citing that in 2018, the first edition of Advantage Assam was launched when the state's economy was around Rs 2.75 lakh crore. Now, it has grown to Rs 6 lakh crore, demonstrating a doubling of the economy in six years under BJP rule, showcasing the success of the double-engine government.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the increase in Assam's railway budget, which grew from an average of Rs 2,100 crore between 2009 and 2014 to Rs 10,000 crore under the current government. He added that the government is making significant investments in infrastructure, industry, and innovation, which serve as the foundation for India's progress.

Modi shared that India is working on a mission mode to boost its manufacturing sector under the "Make in India" initiative, promoting low-cost manufacturing. Assam, he said, has set an ambitious target of achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of 143 billion USD by 2030, and he expressed confidence in the state's ability to reach this goal due to the potential of its people and the commitment of the state government.

He concluded by stating that Assam is emerging as a major gateway between Southeast Asia and India. To enhance this potential, the government has launched the North-East Industrialization Transformation Plan, 'Unnati.'

The Prime Minister also pointed to Assam's tea industry as an example of the state's potential. Having completed 200 years, Assam Tea continues to inspire the state to achieve excellence in other sectors as well. (ANI)