Assam Zoo gets 15 new species under exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Chandigarh

Guwahati: The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden has received 15 new species through an animal exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Chandigarh, regulated by the Central Zoo Authority. This initiative has significantly enriched the zoo's biodiversity.

The newly acquired species include Black Buck, Golden Pheasant, Emu, Java Sparrow, Chukar Partridge, Kalij Pheasant, and Comb Duck.

Ashwini Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, told ANI that the zoo has received these new species through the exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Punjab.

"We have received some species during the animal exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Punjab. Among the species, we have received Black Buck, some birds including Kalij Pheasant, Comb Duck, Chukar Partridge, Golden Pheasant, Java Sparrow, and Emu. Development works are ongoing in the state zoo, and we will add some new species to increase educational awareness," the DFO said.

He further stated that the Assam Chief Minister had announced modernisation plans for the state zoo, which are currently being implemented.

"A big veterinary hospital-cum-rescue and rehabilitation centre will be built here. Renovation works of all older enclosures are ongoing. Apart from this, we are enhancing visitor amenities," DFO Kumar added.

The Assam State Zoo remains committed to providing optimal habitats for these animals and advancing conservation efforts through strategic exchange programmes. This initiative underscores the zoo's dedication to wildlife preservation and public education. (ANI)