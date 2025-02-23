Assam Rifles Seizes 623 kg of Explosives, 3 Apprehended in Aizawl

Aizawl: Three persons, two of them women were apprehended and nearly 623 kg of emulsion explosives were seized from a vehicle which was on its way from Aizawl to Sakawrtuichhun, Assam Rifles said.

Assam Rifles on Saturday, in a significant operation in Aizawl, Mizoram successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying a large cache of explosives. Acting on specific intelligence, the troops set up a mobile check post on Sakawrtuichhun Quarry Road, where they seized nearly 623 kg of emulsion explosives from a vehicle travelling from Aizawl to Sakawrtuichhun.

The troops seized the vehicle and apprehended the three individuals (including two women) travelling in it. The apprehended personnel, the seized vehicle, and the explosives have been handed over to Mizoram Police.

Recently, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts. It apprehended two cadres from hill and valley-based groups and recovered eight weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and war-like stores.

An intelligence-based operation in the general area of Maojang village, H Munnon, Tengnoupal district on February 21 by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of five IEDs. The IEDs were destroyed in situ after due clearances and precautions.

On February 22, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the general area of Phunlo Maring in the Imphal East district of Manipur and recovered one Bolt Action Rifle, five 9mm Pistols, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one Machine Gun (country made), grenades, ammunition and war like stores. Similarly, intelligence-based operations launched in the general area of Moirang on February 22 by the Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in the apprehension of a cadre, who, on initial questioning, confirmed his allegiance to KCP.

Assam Rifles achieved major success in operations when they apprehended a key operative of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), a non-SoO group. The operation was launched after receiving credible intelligence, including technical inputs. (ANI)