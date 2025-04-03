Assam Rifles recover Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 12 core from Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Guwahati: Assam Rifles recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 12.54 crore in the general area of Bualpui in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district according to a statement by the paramilitary force.

In a release, Assam Rifles said, in a significant success in its efforts against drug smuggling, Assam Rifles recovered 42,000 Methamphetamine Tablets worth Rs 12.54 crores in the general area of Bualpui, Lawngtlai district, Mizoram on April 2.

"Based on specific Intelligence input, the team launched an operation in Bualpui area and recovered the drugs," the release said, adding that "The recovered Narcotics have been handed over to Police Station Bualpui, Lawngtlai District".

Earlier On March 31, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles, along with officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered heroin worth over Rs 39 lakh in Champhai District, Mizoram.

One person was also apprehended after he was found in the possession of the drugs.

"Acting on specific intelligence about an illegal transshipment of narcotics, the security forces launched a targeted operation at the Zote crossing point on March 30," said an official statement earlier.

During the operation, a suspected individual was spotted walking on foot and was subjected to a thorough search, following which, heroin worth Rs 39.13 lakh was discovered in his possession, leading to his immediate apprehension.

The recovered drugs and the arrested individual were subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched information-based operations in the Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur between 26 March and 29 March, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Twenty-nine weapons, Improvised Devices, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores have been recovered in the operations, the statement said earlier.

The operations were conducted in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area NP Kholen in Kangpokpi district, Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 26 March 2025 and recovered four weapons comprising two AK series weapons, one Carbine and one 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), ammunition and war like stores, said Ministry of Defence in its statement earlier. (ANI)