Assam Rifles Felicitates 32 Successful Candidates from Pre-Recruitment Training in Aizawl

Aizawl: The Indian Army, Assam Rifles has conducted a felicitation ceremony for successful candidates who have been selected for various Central Armed Police Forces and had undergone pre-recruitment training at Aizawl, according to an official press release.

The training comprised both physical and written exams.

A total of 55 aspirants, belonging to various villages nearby Aizawl participated in the training, out of which 32 candidates (25 Boys and 0 Girls) have been selected for various organizations.

During the event, 20 successful candidates (17 Boys and 3 Girls) were presented with certificates and tokens of appreciation.

The students and their guardians expressed profound gratitude to Assam Rifles for undertaking such an initiative and lauded the continuous efforts and commitment of the force in reaching out to the community.

Earlier on December 22, the personnel of Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 25 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores (WLS) in a series of joint operations in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

According to an official statement, the security forces acted on specific intelligence that there is a presence of arms in areas of Nepali Khutti, Laimaton Thangbuh Village in Kangpokpi district.

"Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area Nepali Khutti, Laimaton Thangbuh Village in Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 19 December 24," read a statement.

The security forces confirmed that they recovered one .303 Sniper (Modified), one .22 Rifle, two Single Barrel Rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one IED, 100 gm commercial explosive, two Tube Launchers, and other war like stores. (ANI)