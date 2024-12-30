Assam Rice Research Institute Celebrates 100 Years: Transforming Rice Cultivation with Innovative Varieties

Jorhat: The Assam Rice Research Institute of Titabar, nestled in the heart of Jorhat district in the state, continues to make contributions to rice cultivation. Over the years, the institute has developed more than 45 rice varieties tailored for diverse environmental conditions, ensuring the resilience and profitability of rice farming. Preserving a rich genetic heritage, the institute houses around 7,000 rice germplasms, including 2,000 indigenous varieties. These local germplasms serve as the foundation for developing high-yield, adaptive, and disease-resistant rice strains. Assam Rice Research Institute Chief Scientist, Dr. Fuleshwar Nath stated that the focus of the organization is to generate technologies that benefit farmers.

Among its notable achievements are the development of popular rice varieties like Ranjit and Bahadur which have become household names among farmers. These varieties are not only high-yielding but also adaptable to challenging conditions, benefiting farmers in Assam and neighbouring states like Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, as well as countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

To address health concerns, the institute introduced Labanya, a unique purple rice variety with a low glycemic index, ideal for diabetic patients. Its nutritional benefits have gained widespread recognition. For flood-prone areas, the institute previously developed Jalkunwari and Jalashree, which could survive submerged conditions. However, due to farmers' preference for slender grains, these were replaced by Ranjit Sub 1 and Bahadur Sub 1. These improved varieties have gained immense popularity and are now widely cultivated in flood-affected regions.

Assam Rice Research Institute Chief Scientist, Dr. Fuleshwar Nath told ANI, "This station is the second oldest in the state. The first one was established in Karimganj, and this station was started in 1923. In 2023, we celebrated its centenary, marking 100 years of service. Now, the station has been converted into an institute known as the Rice Research Institute. From its inception to the present day, the institute has developed around 45 varieties of rice. These varieties are designed for different conditions, locations, and purposes. Some are aromatic, like Joha; some have bold grains, and others are slender. Recently, we developed nutritionally enriched varieties, including Labanya, a purple rice variety with a very low glycemic index, making it ideal for diabetic patients. We have also developed two highly popular rice varieties, Bahadur and Ranjit, which are widely cultivated not only in Assam but also across the northeastern region and some other states in India. These varieties have now been improved and reintroduced as Bahadur Sub 1 and Ranjit Sub 1, specifically designed for flood-affected or submerged areas. These seeds are sold at Rs 20 per kilogram."

"Our institute is not directly affiliated with the government. Instead, we focus on generating technologies that benefit farmers. We have a total of 40 hectares of farmland, with 15 hectares dedicated to research and the rest used for seed production. Due to this limited area, large-scale production is not feasible. However, the seeds we produce significantly benefit farmers. Fifteen to twenty years ago, many farmers struggled with food deficits due to the lack of hybrid varieties. Today, farmers growing these improved varieties on even 4-5 bighas of land have seen remarkable benefits. We maintain a germplasm block with around 7,000 germplasms, including 2,000 local varieties. Previously, we developed two flood-resistant rice varieties, Jalashree and Jalkonwari, but farmers did not prefer them due to their bold grains. This feedback led to the development of Ranjit Sub 1 and Bahadur Sub 1, which resemble the grain types of their popular predecessors, Ranjit and Bahadur," he added.

A farmer from Titabar Deogharia Gaon, Boloram Gogoi told ANI, "I have been cultivating this rice for many years. In 1995, the Ranjit rice variety was introduced to us, and at that time, its scientific name was TTB 17. Since then, I have been cultivating this variety and achieving excellent yields. We are getting 5-6 times more crops compared to the local rice breeds, which has brought us significant benefits. In 1995, TTB 17 was renamed Ranjit, and I have continued to cultivate this variety ever since. The Assam Rice Research Institute (AARI) provides us with seeds, and every 15 days, scientists from AARI visit our fields for inspection. They also provide training to farmers like me." (ANI)