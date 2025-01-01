Assam Police Seizes Drugs Worth ₹682 Crore in 2024, Reports Significant Crime Reduction

Guwahati (Assam): By continuing its relentless operation against drugs the Assam police has seized drugs worth over Rs 682 crore in the year 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said in an interaction with the media at State Guest House, Koinadhara in Guwahati that, in 2024, police seized 183 kg of heroin and other drugs worth Rs 682.44 crore.

"In 2021, police seized drugs worth Rs 420.17 crore, drugs worth Rs 784.55 crore in 2022, drugs worth Rs 742.09 crore in 2023 and drugs worth Rs 682.44 crore seized last year," CM Sarma said.

Last year police seized 22,776 kg of ganja, 114 kg of opium, 33.07 lakh psychotropic substance tablets, 14 kg of morphine, and 2.30 lakh cough syrup bottles.

Assam police arrested 5059 persons and registered 3,287 cases across the state in the year 2024.

On the other hand, continuing its drive against Child Marriage in the state, police arrested 5,978 persons and registered 6,361 cases across the state during the period from 2021 to 2024.

The Assam Chief Minister said that, during the period, police filed charge sheets in 5,577 cases.

"In 2023, police arrested 4927 persons and 641 persons in 2024 during its drive against Child Marriage in the state," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that the state has witnessed a reduction in crime in the year 2024.

"In 2021, a total of 1,33,239 cases of crime were registered and in 2024 the case numbers have come down to 49,966. In 2021, the crime rate (per lakh population) in the state was 379 and it has now come down to 139.2. Similarly, crime against women, crime against SC/ST has also reduced," the Assam Chief Minister said. ANI