Assam: Police seize 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore, two drug peddlers arrested

South Salmara-Mankachar: In a major operation, the Assam Police seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Sunday night, officials said.

Based on input, a team of South Salmara Mankachar district police conducted a special anti-narcotics operation on Sunday night at the Shotimari-II (Indo-Bangladesh Border) area under the Mankachar police station.

According to officials, the operation was based on input indicating that a consignment of Yaba tablets, brought from a neighbouring state, was about to be smuggled into Bangladesh by throwing it over the fence on Sunday night.

"The consignment was concealed in a heap of sacks of local betel nuts in a house and the police team seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore," the police officer said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police forces for the operation and said the Taba tablets seized were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

"Major Drug Bust in South Salmara; 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore seized. Acting on reliable information, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by @SSalmaraPolice in a house and seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore smuggled from a neighbouring State and destined to be sent to Bangladesh. Two drug peddlers have been arrested in this connection," he stated.



The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Sakuwat Hussain and Sanowar Hussain.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both accused have been involved in drug peddling for several years.

Further inquiries are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals associated with them. (ANI)