Assam: Police seize 1 kg of heroin worth rs 5 crore in Sivasagar 4 Arrested

Sivasagar: Assam Police seized about 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 5 crore and arrested four drug peddlers in Assam's Sivasagar district.

According to the reports, the operation was jointly conducted by the Sivasagar district police and Golaghat district police, led by John Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Golaghat district.

John Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Golaghat district said that, following the lead of Sarupathar police station case number 18/24, U/S-21(c)/29 NDPS act, on March 4 an anti-drugs operation was carried out at Halwating under Sibasagar district led by ASP (Crime) Golaghat along with Sibasagar police.

"Operation leads to the arrest of four persons along two bolero vehicles (AS-03AK-8070 and one without no plate) and recovery of 65 packets of heroin weighing 992.13 grams which are hidden in the secret chamber made at the dicky of the vehicle," John Das said.

The arrested persons were identified as Pinku Debnath, Narayan Debnath, Baburam Konwor and Rabi Jaiswal.

"Rabi Jaiswal was the main accused in the Sarupathar police station case and has been absconding since July 2023. The consignment was carried from a neighbouring state and destination is Tinsukia," John Das said.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Drugs worth Rs5 crore recovered. In a joint anti-narcotics operation carried out by @GolaghatPolice and @Sivasagarpol at Haluwating under Sivasagar district, the following items were recovered: 2 Bolero Vehicles, 992.13 grams of heroin, people apprehended."

Earlier on January 20, in a major crackdown, police in Assam's Cachar district seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in connection with the case, officials said.Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on secret information Cachar district police on Sunday conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Digharkhal Toll Gate under the jurisdiction of Kalain police station. (ANI)