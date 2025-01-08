Assam Mining Accident: Body Recovered, Rescue Operations Intensify for 8 Trapped Miners

Dima Hasao: One dead body was recovered and eight miners continue to be trapped in the inundated coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, in Dima Hasao. The NDRF and Army Troops are continuing rescue operations.

HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), spoke to ANI regarding the complex mine rescue mission.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by the joint rescue team, Kandari said, "Many attempts were made yesterday but we didn't succeed... A joint team dived today (in the mine) and we have recovered one body."

The mine collapse, which trapped several workers, has posed numerous challenges for rescue teams due to the hazardous conditions underground. Diving experts are now being called upon for specialized support. Kandari highlighted the dangers and uncertainties of the operation, stating, "Diving in other places is another thing but in these situations, we need experts as we cannot guesstimate what conditions would be there inside. There can be several types of mining equipment which can hinder the rescue process."

The mine is reported to have multiple rat holes, complicating the search for survivors. Kandari elaborated on the difficulty of locating trapped individuals: "We are told that there are rat holes down there - depending on where other people are trapped - this operation will continue."

On Wednesday, the joint rescue operation led by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies resumed early morning to rescue nine miners trapped in a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

The operation had to be temporarily halted the previous evening but resumed with full force today. According to NDRF Deputy Commandant, N. Tiwari, the efforts are continuing round-the-clock with an expanded team.

"The operation was closed yesterday evening, and we have resumed the operation again this morning. We expect and hope to reach our miners as soon as possible and rescue them," he said. Meanwhile, a miner who worked in the mine said, "A lot of people were in the mine and suddenly people started shouting that water is filling, around 30-35 people came up and nearly 15-16 were still trapped." (ANI)