Assam Governor Advocates Ethical Journalism at Pride East Conclave 2025

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Pride East Conclave 2025 and presented the Assamese of the Year Award to eminent journalist and editor of Sadin Anuradha Sarma Pujari and the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran singer Dwipen Baruah at a function held in Guwahati.

Notably, the Pride East Conclave 2025 was celebrated synchronising with the 17th anniversary of News Live and the seventh anniversary of North East Live, English and Hindi news channels. The occasion also marked the launch of the News Bangla channel.

Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, Governor Acharya congratulated the Pride East Group on reaching this significant milestone.

He commended CMD Pride East Group Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and her team for 17 years of dedicated journalism. He hailed News Live for its comprehensive coverage of issues that positively impact people's lives, contributing to Assam's growth and transforming it into one of the developed and self-reliant states.

He highlighted that Pride East Group has not just reported on Assam's journey but actively participated in shaping the state's future.

Acharya also lauded Pride East Group's impressive expansion since its inception in 2008, including the group's growing media presence and its contribution to the electronic, print, and digital media landscapes.

He also spoke on Assam's potential and its strategic geographical position, which stands at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia, making it a hub of economic convergence.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has experienced unprecedented development across sectors, particularly in trade, connectivity, and investment, Acharya added.

The Governor also emphasised the state's rich natural resources, global trade potential, and increasing prominence in renewable energy and healthcare sectors. He acknowledged Pride East Group's role in reporting these advancements, thereby helping propel Assam's industrial and human development.

Further, Acharya lauded the media group's dedication to social causes, literacy promotion, and advocacy for various social movements.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of maintaining high ethical standards in journalism, calling for integrity and objectivity in reporting.

Pride East Group, through its various channels and publications, has become a beacon of hope, radiating the power of journalism that has the potential to shape society.

Acharya congratulated the group for its remarkable journey and wished it continued success in its future endeavours.

The event was attended by global spiritual leader Sadhguru, CMD Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)