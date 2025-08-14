Assam CM launches online arms licence portal, assures political neutrality

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an online portal for Arms License Services at Lok Sewa Bhawan, emphasising that while the state will facilitate the licensing process, it will not provide arms.

The initiative, he said, is aimed at bolstering the sense of security among vulnerable sections, particularly indigenous communities who face threats arising from ethnic or communal tensions and demographic shifts in the state.

"This scheme is politically and religiously neutral. It is rooted in the constitutional values of freedom and responsibility," CM Sarma said, stressing that the objective is self-defence and community protection in sensitive areas without compromising the law.

The Chief Minister underlined that the power to grant arms licences will rest with Deputy Commissioners, District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, who will be entrusted with ensuring transparency and neutrality.

"We are a responsible government. The authority to issue licences will be exercised at the district level with full responsibility. If there is misuse, the responsibility will lie with these officers, not with the Chief Minister or senior police officials," CM Sarma stated.

He added that these officials, having accumulated years of administrative and field experience, are expected to assess applications objectively, free from political interference.

The new online system is designed to streamline the application and approval process, reducing bureaucratic delays and ensuring better record-keeping.

Officials believe it will also improve monitoring, helping authorities detect and act against potential misuse of arms licences.

CM Sarma reiterated that the measure is preventive, not provocative.

"This is about ensuring the right to self-defence for those who genuinely need it, especially in areas where vulnerabilities exist," he said.

The launch comes amid heightened discussions on security concerns in certain districts of Assam, where communities have reported increased anxieties over demographic and social changes.

The government hopes the portal will provide a transparent and efficient mechanism for law-abiding citizens to secure the means for lawful self-protection, while keeping political considerations out of the process.

