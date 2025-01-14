Assam Celebrates Harvest Festival with Bonfires, Feasts, and Traditional Games

Guwahati: Assam celebrated the annual harvest festival Magh Bihu with great traditional fervour on Tuesday as people burnt traditional Meji (bonfire) in the morning.

The bonfires are usually made with firewood, green bamboo, hay, and dried banana leaves.

On the occasion, young people take blessings (Ashirbad) from elders, reinforcing bonds of respect and love within families. Across the state, traditional sports such as buffalo fights, cockfights, egg-breaking competitions, and Tekeli Bhanga (breaking of pots) are also held.

People prepare a variety of mouthwatering delicacies made from rice, including pithas, laddoos, and a host of other traditional dishes, which are served generously to friends and family to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Nripen Rajkhowa, a resident of Jorhat, said, "Around 70 per cent of Assamese people were traditionally farmers. As Magh Bihu is a harvest festival, we are all celebrating it together today."

"Magh Bihu is an integral part of Assamese culture. Around 70 per cent of Assamese people were traditionally farmers. As Magh Bihu is a harvest festival, we are all celebrating it together today. We light the Meji and offer prayers to God, following the rituals passed down by our forefathers. Yesterday, we had a feast together as per tradition. Later today, we will enjoy some games like Tekeli Bhanga (pot-breaking), musical chairs, and more. We even have some surprise prizes for the winners," Rajkhowa said.

Ajoy Chandra Bordoloi, also a resident of Jorhat, expressed pride in how the tradition has been passed down from forefathers to the younger generation.

"Today, as the sun rises, we traditionally offer Tamul Pan (Betel Nut and Betel Leaf) to God and light our Meji. This tradition has been passed down to us from our forefathers. It continues with the younger generation as well, which makes us feel proud. We pray to God that all evils are burned away in the Meji fire, and brotherhood, peace, and harmony prevail. May God bless us and all of mankind," Bordoloi told ANI.

Continuing its 351 years of tradition, Shri Shri Uttar Kamala Bari Satra of Majuli celebrated Magh Bihu. The devotees of the historic Sri Sri Uttara Kamalabari Satra in Majuli, including the Satradhikar, lit the holy Meji to remove all the evils and bring peace and harmony.

Sri Sri Janardan Deba Goswami (Satradhikari, Kamala Bari Satra, Majuli) told ANI, "Magh Bihu is a tradition of Assam. At Shri Shri Uttar Kamalabari Satra, we have been celebrating Magh Bihu for 351 years. This festival, celebrated during Makar Sankranti, unites all communities of Assam. We wish that in the fire of Meji, all evils are burned away, and peace, harmony, and brotherhood prevail."

Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam, marking the end of the harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January. The people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest. (ANI)