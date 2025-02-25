Advantage Assam grand campaign to connect world with state's potential and progress: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Advantage Assam is a grand campaign to connect the entire world with Assam's potential and progress.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.

He said, "Advantage Assam" is a grand campaign to connect the entire world with Assam's potential and progress. History bears witness that Eastern India used to play a significant role in India's prosperity in the past as well".

As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, the region is once again set to showcase its strength, the Prime Minister said adding that the Advantage Assam Summit reflects this spirit of growth and opportunity.

The Prime Minister noted that Assam is emerging as an important hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Recently, Tata Semiconductor launched its assembly and tech facility in Jagiroad in the State. This plant will help in the technological growth of the entire Northeast and strengthen India's semiconductor industry.

Speaking about India's commitment to sustainability, PM Modi said that in the past 10 years, the country has made important policy decisions while understanding its environmental responsibilities.

He added that the world considers India's Renewable Energy Mission a model practice and is following its example.

He said, "The government is also making huge investments in the country's infrastructure. Institutional reforms, Industry, Infrastructure and Innovation are the basis of India's progress. Therefore, investors are also seeing the potential of the country changing the possibilities of their and the country's progress. In this progress, Assam is also moving ahead at the speed of double engine".

PM Modi also emphasized the government's focus on infrastructure development. He said that Institutional Reforms, Industry, Infrastructure, and Innovation are the pillars of India's progress.

He stated that Assam is progressing at full speed with the help of the "double engine" growth model, where both the central and state governments work together.

PM Modi also highlighted the significant increase in Assam's railway budget. Between 2009 and 2014, the state received an average of Rs 2,100 crore.

However, now the government in this budget has been increased four times to Rs 10,000 crore, ensuring better connectivity and infrastructure development.

With such initiatives, Assam is becoming a major investment destination and playing a key role in India's economic and industrial growth. (ANI)