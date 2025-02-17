2nd Simolu Festival in Assam Celebrates Bombax Ceiba Blossoms and Nature

Nagaon: The two-day 2nd Simolu Festival, celebrating the breath-taking beauty of the Bombax ceiba flowers, kicked off on February 15 at BWISANG-NA, an ethnic eco-resort nestled in Barunguri, Laokhowa in Assam's Nagaon district.

This vibrant festival offers participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in nature while enjoying a variety of activities that highlight the stunning landscapes of the Simolu track.

Participants were invited to cycle along the stunning Simolu track, where vibrant blossoms of the Shimul flowers create a mesmerizing backdrop against the wetlands and grasslands teeming with wildlife.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said, "the picturesque scenery transforms the cycling experience into a breath-taking journey through one of nature's finest displays, making it an unforgettable adventure for cycling enthusiasts and nature lovers alike."

"The first day of the festival was filled with excitement as participants set up camp in Bwisang -Na, amidst the natural beauty of Laokhowa. Attendees enjoyed a delightful evening of ethnic cuisine, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of the region. The cultural program featured traditional performances, allowing guests to experience the vibrant local culture and community spirit," she said.

"On the second day, February 16, the festivities continued with a thrilling cyclotron event starting from the Bwisang-Na eco-resort," Sonali Ghosh added.

She further said that, participants engaged in cyclothon along the track near Donduwa Beel had the opportunity to witness the diverse flora and fauna that inhabit the region.

"A debriefing session followed, providing insights into the ecological significance of the area and the importance of conservation efforts.

The festival also places a strong emphasis on education and awareness among younger generations. Students from nearby schools participated in a nature walk, fostering a deeper appreciation for the environment. A certificate distribution ceremony recognized their involvement and commitment to learning about the natural world, encouraging them to become future stewards of the environment," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve also said that the 2nd Simolu Festival is more than just a celebration of the striking Bombax ceiba blossoms; it is a celebration of community, culture, and the environment.

"The festival not only showcases the natural beauty of Laokhowa and Burhachapori but also emphasizes the importance of preserving our ecological heritage," Sonali Ghosh said. (ANI)