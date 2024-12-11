10-Day NCC Training Camp for Girl Cadets Kicks Off at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium

Guwahati (Assam): The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-151 for NCC girl cadets of the 60 Assam Girls Battalion and other units under NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, commenced on December 9 and will continue until December 18.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), the camp aims to promote leadership, discipline, and national pride.

The PRO's statement read: "The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-151 of NCC cadets of 60 Assam Girls Bn NCC, Guwahati, and other units of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, under NCC Directorate NER, Shillong, began on 9 December 2024 and will continue until 18 December 2024 at SaruSajai Stadium, Guwahati. The 10-day event brings together enthusiastic cadets from various units and institutions, aiming to foster leadership skills, discipline, and a sense of national pride among the youth."

As per the PRO, the camp will feature various competitions, including volleyball, debate, painting, elocution, firing, tug-of-war, drill, and line area events. Guest lectures by experts are also planned on topics such as "How to Be a Good Citizen of India," "Know Your Army," and "Traffic Management." Representatives from the NDRF and NEDFi will deliver additional lectures, while former NCC cadets (EXPA) will conduct workshops on soft skills. Army officers, Army staff, and Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) will also contribute to the sessions.

Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah, VSM, Group Commander of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, visited the camp on December 11. He interacted with the cadets and inspected the administration and training schedule. During his visit, the senior Army officer encouraged the cadets to maintain discipline and sincerity in their approach to life, the statement noted.

In the days ahead, the camp is expected to enhance the cadets' skills while instilling the values of discipline, camaraderie, and service. The 10-day CATC camp at SaruSajai Stadium promises to be an enriching experience, equipping cadets with invaluable skills and creating lasting memories. This event aims to be a transformative experience, empowering the National Cadet Corps cadets to become the vanguards of a brighter future, the statement concluded. (ANI)