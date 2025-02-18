Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Women, Youth Schemes and Key State Developments

Kurung Kumey: The Arunachal Pradesh government has given a positive nod for revamping the Dulari Kanya Scheme with the fixed deposit for institutional births of girl children was raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

The state cabinet also approved an additional Rs 20,000 provided for Class XI admission via direct benefit transfer.

The fourth outdoor cabinet meeting of the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh government was held on Monday at ADC headquarter Mini Secretariat Nyapin.

"Earlier the Dulari Kanya scheme which provided Rs 20,000 as a fixed deposit on the institutional birth of a girl child which could be withdrawn on maturity that is 18 years has been enhanced as at institutional birth Rs 30,000 fixed deposit to mature at age 18 years and on Class XI admission Rs. 20,000 DBT to beneficiaries which is totalling 50,000," said in a statement of the Chief Minister Office, Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the Cabinet Aapke Dwar, an initiative of the Team Arunachal government.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu authorised 38 agenda items to provide for the state's overall development.

In a major decision, the State Cabinet approved "The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill, 2025", this Bill seeks to establish a family-centric citizen database for the State.

" In a significant step towards evidence-based governance and strategic planning, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA). The institute will serve as the state's premier policy think tank, providing research-backed advisory support, policy recommendations, and strategic direction to accelerate socio-economic development. It will be housed within the Department of Finance, Planning & Investment in line with Niti Ayog. ITA will focus on transformational governance, economic growth, sustainable development, and innovation. It will play a crucial role in shaping State Vision@2047, aligning it with India Vision@2047, and ensuring Arunachal Pradesh remains at the forefront of progress," said in the statement.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to implement different provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 in the State and to get it introduced and tabled for passing in the ensuing State Legislative Assembly Session.

To curb and regulate the rampant encroachment of government lands and matters connected therewith in the state, the state government has enacted, "The Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act' 2003".

The Cabinet has approved an amendment allowing any officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner to act as the appellate authority in cases where a Deputy Commissioner, acting as an Estate Officer, issues an order under appeal. This change aims to simplify processes for the convenience of both citizens and government bodies.

"The Cabinet has approved the launch of "Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy - 2024," aimed at revitalizing and modernizing the state's handloom and handicraft sector. One of the key initiatives under the policy is the comprehensive digital database for weavers and artisans designed to streamline resource allocation and provide customized support. Under the policy, recognition of exceptional craftsmanship award has been increased from Rs 75000 to Rs 100,000 while second prize has been increased from Rs 65,000 to Rs 75000," said in the statement.

The State Cabinet approved the creation of 270 contractual posts for the immediate operationalisation of child helpline services at the State as well at the District level as per guidelines of the Mission Vatsalya Scheme and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) of Child.

To ensure the safety of life and property, the Council of Ministers approved the establishment of five new fire stations, Raga under Kamle District, Yupia under Papumpare District, Boleng under Siang District, Lemmi under Pakke Kessang District and Tato under Shi Yomi District along with creation of 90 various posts.

The State Cabinet has decided to establish the Directorate of Prosecution in the State for speedy prosecution of cases besides rendering multifarious legal services in the State. The Directorate will be headed by a Director of Prosecution and shall function under the administrative control of the Home Department, Govternment of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet approved the creation of 25 various posts of scientific assistant and laboratory assistant against five Mobile Forensic Vans.

In a major decision, the Cabinet directed winding up the isolated Engineering Wings to ensure the financial proprietary, quality of execution and monitoring and non-delay in the execution of projects. The Cabinet directed to assign engineering departments for result-oriented and quality infrastructure.

The statement said, "The Cabinet decided to introduce Mission Olympics. Under the mission, the athletes will have access to top-tier training facilities, expert coaching, nutritional support, and performance monitoring systems. The mission aims to empower athletes to participate and win in the Olympics and bring honour to Arunachal Pradesh. The department will focus on, Badminton, Skateboarding, Taekwondo, Judo, Weightlifting and Wushu, sports recognized in Olympics."

"As the financial year 2024-25 has been declared as the year of youth, the State Cabinet approved for Arunachal Pradesh Youth Policy which includes vision, mission, objectives, youth development goals, implementation strategy and monitoring and evaluation for youth development programmes. Accordingly, nine youth development goals have been identified. Cabinet approved making the Late Kalikho Pul Memorial State Table Tennis Championship and Late Jambey Tashi Memorial State Level tug of war championship as state calendar events," said in the statement. (ANI)