Two Andhra Pradesh cops killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector and a constable of Andhra Pradesh Police were killed when a car in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Telangana's Suryapet district on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Durgapuram on the outskirts of Kodad town.

Police said the SI and the constable died on the spot, while two others were injured.

The deceased were identified as Ashok and Jeevan Blesson, SI and constable, respectively, at Alamuru Police Station in B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police personnel were coming to Hyderabad in a car. When they reached near Kodad town, an unidentified vehicle crashed into it from the rear. The unidentified vehicle sped away after the accident.

The SI and the constable died on the spot while two others, including a constable, were injured. Police said the injured were shifted to the government hospital at Kodad.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation to identify the vehicle which hit the car.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has condoled the death of two policemen in a road accident in Telangana.

She spoke to the Konaseema District Superintendent of Police to know the details of the incident.

State Home Minister Anitha assured all the help to the families of the deceased. She directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, a private mini bus carrying devotees to Srisailam overturned after hitting two vehicles. The accident occurred at Domalapenta in Amrabad mandal on Thursday morning.

The mini bus, with 40 devotees on board, was on its way to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad. The driver apparently lost control after the brakes failed. The minibus hit two vehicles coming from the opposite direction before it flipped over.

Some devotees were injured in the accident. Police shifted them to a hospital at Domalapenta.

--IANS