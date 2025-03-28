Indians will become the number one community globally by 2047: Chandrababu Naidu

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) event at the IIT Madras in Chennai.

While attending the event, Naidu stated that the South, in the present time, is leading, whereas the Northern part is catching up fast as well. He expressed his happiness about it.

Furthermore, he opened up on his thoughts about population control and said that South India has a problem of low fertility rate, whereas the UP and Bihar are saving themselves and adding population.

"South India is leading today, North India is also catching very fast and I am very happy for that. I used to talk about population control 25 years back. Family Planning in TN, Kerala and AP used to control population. Today, South India has a problem with the fertility rate. TN has 1.5 to 1.6, Andhra is 1.5, whereas UP and Bihar are saving today and are adding more population", Chandrababu Naidu said during the event.

Naidu further emphasised the advantages of having a high population. He stated that high population was a problem before, but nowadays, it has become an advantage globally. He added that India's population can go upto 180 to 200 crores if there is population management.

"Once we all discussed population is major problem now population have become a major advantage globally, that's is a biggest advantage. India has a population of 140 cr. By doing all these things automatically, it will go to 165 or 155, then diminishing will start. If we can make stability in population management, even 175 crore or 180 crore, then 20 crore will go globally. 100 countries or 150 countries our people will do services, you can see economy", Naidu further said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM said that countries like Japan and Germany are relying on the Indian population. He said that these countries rely on Indian youngsters for their services and earlier used to neglect Indian people, but they want Indian people.

"Even some countries, like Japan and Germany, they are depending on the Indian Population, Indian youngsters, for their services. Earlier, they refused to entertain Indians, but now they are requesting Indians and Indian students. What I am saying is that there is a huge market for youth, how to position, how to market is yours. I assure you that Indians will become the number one community globally by 2047", he said. (ANI)