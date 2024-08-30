Hidden camera in girls' washroom in college hostel; Andhra Education minister orders inquiry

Vijayawada: An incident of hidden camera reportedly found inside a hostel toilet at an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district triggered outrage with students staging a protest against the failure of the institution's management to take action.

A protest was held by students of Gudlavalleru Engineering College on Thursday night who claimed that the management was attempting to cover up the incident.

According to students, the camera had been secretly recording women.

However, Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana stated that no hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Nara Lokesh took to his social media platform X to state that he has asked authorities concerned for details and assured strict action against the culprits and those responsible.

"I asked the authorities for details about the protest of female students at Gudlavalleru Engineering College of Krishna District. I have ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras. Strict action will be taken against the culprits and those responsible if it is found that they have committed a mistake in the investigation. Managements should take early steps without ragging and harassment in colleges," Nara Lokesh said.

YS Sharmila Reddy, Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has expressed outrage over the incident and demanded immediate action against the culprits and the college management.

Reddy stated that the incident has caused her deep concern and worry as a mother of a daughter. She questioned how educational institutions, which are supposed to impart knowledge and values, can compromise the safety and dignity of students.

She also criticised the college management for their negligence and lack of supervision, which led to this incident. She also pointed out that the incident is a reflection of the failure of the college authorities to ensure the safety of students.

Reddy had demanded a fast-track investigation into the incident and the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter. She also called for senior IPS officers to be involved in the investigation.

The Andhra Congress leader emphasised that whoever is responsible for installing the cameras, regardless of their status or position, should be punished severely to prevent such incidents in the future.

Reddy also requested the police department to ensure that the videos recorded by the hidden cameras are not made public. She warned that if action is not taken within a week, she would visit the college and meet with the students to ensure that justice is served.

The Congress party has assured that it will stand by the students and fight for justice until the culprits are punished, she said.

Earlier this month, an employee of a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly placing a mobile phone with video recording in a dustbin inside a women's washroom.

According to the police, the accused hid his phone in the dustbin of the toilet to record the video of a woman using the washroom in the coffee shop. The woman discovered the phone and informed the manager after which the accused was arrested.

—ANI