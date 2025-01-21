States & UTs

Fire at Anakapalli's Metro Chem Pharma, Quickly Contained; No Casualties Reported

RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Andhra Pradesh
Jan 21, 2025, 04:28 AM
Fire at Anakapalli's Metro Chem Pharma

Anakapalli: A fire broke out in a Metro Chem Pharma Company in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the Jawaharlal Pharma city of Paravada in the Anakapalli district of the state.

As per the fire officer, a fire broke out in the early hours today, when empty drums of the ATP solvent chemical, which were cleaned and stored in a place caught fire. However, the staff of the company noticed it and controlled the fire before the fire department reached the spot.

Anakapalli Fire Officer Lakshman Swami said, "In the early hours of the morning, empty drums of the ATP solvent chemical, which were cleaned and stored in a place caught fire in the company. Staff of the company noticed and controlled the fire before fire department reaching. No causalities or injuries reported."

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

