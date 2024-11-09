Drug mafia has flourished under previous regime: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday hit out at the previous YSRCP government and alleged that the drug mafia has flourished well under the previous regime.

In a post on X Pawan Kalyan said, "Drugs have become a menace in the state. Another legacy issue our NDA govt inherited from previous corrupt and criminal regime. A special focus is needed to curb drug mafia, ganja cultivation and related criminal activities in the state."

He further said that a comprehensive action plan is required to tackle this menace.

"Sometime back, seizure of a cocaine shipment in Visakhapatnam port and drugs seized elsewhere in the country had the links to a trading company in Vijayawada, shows that drug mafia has flourished well under previous regime. A comprehensive action plan is needed to tackle this criminals," he further added.

Earlier former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had dismissed any connections to the seizure of a huge consignment of narcotics at the Visakhapatnam port in March.

Stating that the opposition has falsely accused YSRCP, he alleged that the company belongs to the father-in-law of the state BJP President, Purandeshwari's sons.

Former Andhra Chief Minister said, "Recently, the CBI caught a drug container in Visakhapatnam, which arrived from Brazil. All opposition parties are falsely accusing the YSRCP. However, the company belongs to the father-in-law of the state BJP President, Purandeshwari's sons. They were previously associated with the company."

"If any crime occurs, they falsely accuse the YSRCP. Even NTR was betrayed," said Reddy.

The YSRCP chief also said, "Chandrababu and his associates have received direct support from one national party and indirect support from another. They have even managed to gain support from my sister against me. I am alone. All these parties have allied to fight against me. I only have the support of the public and God."

The seizure of a huge volume of drugs from a container at Visakhapatnam port sparked controversy in the state during the elections.

While opposition parties blamed the YSRCP, then the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh charged that the management of the company involved in the import of the suspected contraband had links with the BJP and TDP leaders.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a shipping container containing 1000 bags of inactive dried yeast of 25 kg each, totalling 25000 kg, at the Visakhapatnam Port.

