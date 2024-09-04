Drones deployed to provide food, relief materials to flood-affected areas: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that drones are being deployed to provide food and water to the flood-affected area in the State.

Speaking to reporters, Pawan Kalyan said that he has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

"The central government would do whatever is needed for the state if the situation arises. Drones are being operated to supply food and water in flood-affected areas. Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader, and his experience is invaluable during these difficult times. Yesterday, I announced a donation of 1 crore rupees to the CM Relief Fund. I will hand over the check to CM. The Budameru canal has been encroached upon by the public. Due to an improper drainage system, the floods have severely affected Vijayawada," Kalyan said.

He further said that as many as 19 people have lost their lives, 200 animals have been found dead, and 65,000 boats have been damaged.

"129 hectares of land have been waterlogged due to the floods. 232 kilometres of roads have been damaged, and 11 connecting roads have been repaired. Over 600,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to rehabilitation centres," he said.

He further attacked the YSRCP government and said that instead of criticising the government, they should come forward and help the flood-affected people.

"The previous government should have taken action. YSRCP should not criticize this issue; instead of criticism, they should come forward and help the flood-affected people. At the age of 74, the CM is touring flood-affected areas using a JCB. Instead of appreciating him, YSRCP and others are criticising him, which is heinous," the Andhra deputy chief minister said.

Pawan Kalyan said that forest officials are very alert on violations or encroachments in forest areas and take action.

"I did a review meeting today. Forest officials are very alert on violations or encroachments in forest areas and take action. When it comes to encroachments in urban areas, no action is taken. The previous governments did not pay attention to it. Encroachment is causing a lot of problems as it blocks the natural course of water. In the same way, we will implement technologies to stop encroachments on irrigation land. YSRCP has neglected the maintenance of projects and dams. The CM, NDRF, SDRF, and police are continuing their rescue operations in flood-affected areas," he said.

He further announced he is donating one lakh rupees to 400 panchayats from his personal savings.

"Due to the floods, 386 panchayats were damaged. I am donating one lakh rupees to 400 panchayats from my personal savings. I am also announcing a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM for flood relief efforts I will handover it directly to CM Revanth Reddy," he said.

According to the government, a total of 2.3 lakh food packets, 2.5 lakh milk packets, 5 lakh water bottles, and 117 tankers have been distributed to people.

Heavy rainfall has caused destruction in the entire state, especially in Krishna and Guntur districts. Neighbouring Telangana has also suffered from heavy rains.

—ANI