CM Naidu turns teacher during Mega PTM, class attended by son Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu donned the role of a teacher during Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting 2.0 on Thursday as over two crore people participated in the meetings held at schools across the state.

CM Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh participated in the PTM at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu in Sri Sathya Sai district.

They interacted with students, their parents, teachers and other staff on the occasion.

Donning the role of a teacher, CM Chandrababu Naidu conducted a 45-minute class for 10th standard students, teaching a Social Science lesson that covered topics such as conventional and non-conventional resources, fuel, power generation, patents, water resources, and the role of technology.

Interestingly, Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu, sat in the classroom with students and listened attentively.

The Chief Minister also explained the government’s flagship scheme, 'Talliki Vandanam' and its benefits.

The Chief Minister interacted with Class 10 students, reviewed their progress cards, and offered motivational counselling, encouraging them to aim for academic excellence.

He also spoke with their parents and enquired about the quality of education.

During the interaction with students, both Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh asked the students what they aspire to become. The father-son duo also took pictures with the students and their parents.

The state government aims to set a record with PTM 2.0 as two crore people will be participating in the event across the state in a single day.

From students, teachers, parents, School Management Committees, to government officials, donors, and alumni, everyone has come together for this large-scale event.

Conceptualised by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, it marks the second such major event since the formation of the alliance government last year.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at all government, aided, unaided schools, and junior colleges in the state.

According to officials, a total of 74,96,228 students, 3,32,770 teachers, 1,49,92,456 parents and donors will take part in the celebration. Altogether, around 2.28 crore people will be part of this event.

The government plans to hold such interactions between parents and teachers every year under the PTM initiative.

The event gave parents a direct opportunity to understand how well their children are doing in academics, if they need any help with challenges, how their behaviour is being shaped, and whether they are developing awareness about social issues.

The schools are also providing holistic and comprehensive progress cards to parents regarding their children's academic performance.

Parents also share their feedback and suggestions with the government through this platform. The event is designed to provide a much-needed space to discuss academic performance and infrastructure-related matters in school education, an official said.

--IANS