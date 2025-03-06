CM Naidu Requests 100% Central Assistance for Visakhapatnam & Vijayawada Metro Projects

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday to discuss the advancement of the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects, according to a statement from the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

These projects are crucial for reducing traffic congestion, fostering economic growth, and improving urban mobility in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need to expedite approvals and secure central support. He submitted a detailed note outlining the significance of these projects in enhancing infrastructure and addressing urbanization challenges.

He also highlighted the disparity, noting that Hyderabad's Metro Rail was approved before bifurcation, while Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada's projects remain pending.

Visakhapatnam, a key industrial hub, faces increasing traffic congestion. With the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport set to be operational by June 2026, integrating the Metro corridor with national highways is critical. The first phase aims to connect major urban hubs, with an extension planned to the airport.

As the gateway to Amaravati, Vijayawada's Metro system is essential for strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic growth. The Chief Minister urged the prioritization of the project to meet the city's growing transportation needs.

Citing financial constraints post-bifurcation, CM Naidu requested 100 per cent central assistance for these metro rail projects. He sought support in securing approvals and land acquisition for Phase 1 to ensure timely execution.

These projects promise long-term benefits, including improved air quality, reduced congestion, and enhanced economic opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)