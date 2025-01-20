Chandrababu Naidu Promotes Brand Andhra Pradesh at WEF in Davos

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and a team of officials, landed at Zurich Airport on Monday, marking the commencement of his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The CM and his delegation received a warm welcome from members of the Europe TDP Forum and the Indian diaspora at the airport. Expressing enthusiasm for the visit, CM Naidu remarked on the importance of the WEF platform in fostering global connections and securing investments for Andhra Pradesh.

Shortly after his arrival, CM Naidu and his delegation were scheduled to meet with a group of prominent investors in Zurich to discuss potential collaborations and investment opportunities.

A notable moment unfolded at Zurich Airport when CM Chandrababu Naidu met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The two leaders engaged in discussions about development programs in their respective states and explored avenues for mutual cooperation to attract investments to the Telugu-speaking states.

CM Naidu's Davos itinerary underscores his mission to promote Andhra Pradesh as a global investment destination. On January 20, the Chief Minister will participate in a series of high-profile meetings in Zurich, including a "Meet and Greet" program with Telugu industrialists at the Hyatt Hotel.

He is expected to highlight Andhra Pradesh's investment potential, emphasizing its business-friendly policies and recent industrial developments.

The delegation will then travel to Davos, where the CM aims to engage with global business leaders during the summit, scheduled from January 20 to 24. The primary objective of this visit is to bolster "Brand Andhra Pradesh" and secure significant investments for the state.

Since assuming office, CM Naidu has been committed to transforming Andhra Pradesh into an economic powerhouse. Under his leadership, the state has successfully attracted investments from leading global firms, including Google.

The government, leveraging its proactive approach, has signed key agreements and implemented investor-friendly initiatives.

In a press release prior to his departure, the Chief Minister stated that the WEF summit provides an unparalleled platform to engage with global industry leaders and showcase Andhra Pradesh's unique potential. (ANI)