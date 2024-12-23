Antarvedhi Villagers Protest Liquor Shop Near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Ambedkar Konaseema: Villagers in Antarvedhi protested on Monday, demanding the removal of a liquor store close to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

They wanted the officials to remove liquor shops near the temple. One of the protestors, Nalli David said, "A liquor store was established in Antarvedi village. Previously, the government had set up a liquor shop nearby, but it was relocated to a less populated area after objections from the locals."

"Thousands of devotees visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, regarded as the 'Dakshina Kashi,' every day. However, the opening of a liquor shop near the main road leading to the temple has caused significant inconvenience to pilgrims," added David.

Devotees have expressed distress over the behaviour of intoxicated individuals who create disturbances along the road, making them feel unsafe.

He added that villagers submitted complaints to District Collector Mahesh Kumar, and accused excise officials of being negligent in addressing the issue. "Despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to take action," he said.

The villagers have called for the immediate relocation of the liquor shop. They have warned that if no action is taken, they will escalate their protests further until the issue is resolved. (ANI)