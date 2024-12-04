Andhra Three of family die as mud house collapses in Anantapur district

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): Three members of a family were killed when an old mud house collapsed in Kundoor, Anantapur district, in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The mishap occurred following heavy rainfall in the region over the past three days, Kalyandurg Rural Circle Inspector Neelakanteshwar said.

As per a release by the India Meterological Department at noon on December 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over Rayalaseema and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the past 24 hours.

A day ago IMD issued a heavy rain alert for several regions of South India, including the Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, as the remnants of Cyclone Fengal continue to impact the region.

Meanwhile, on December 1, seven people were killed after a boulder from the hills fell on a house in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu following heavy rainfall.

The large rock reportedly fell onto the residence located on 11th Street in VOC Nagar, Tiruvannamalai, around 4 pm after heavy rains in the region. (ANI)