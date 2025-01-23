States & UTs

Andhra Pradesh: Thieves Loot Rs 3 Crore in Gold, Cash in Ananthapuramu Heist

Gang of thieves loots gold, silver, and cash worth Rs 3 crore in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu
🏷 Andhra Pradesh
Jan 23, 2025, 05:16 AM
Andhra Pradesh

Ananthapuramu: A brazen theft occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district on Thursday, where a gang of four men looted three houses near the national highway in Rajahamsa Villas in the district, according to the police.

The thieves made off with gold, silver, and cash worth lakhs, with one victim claiming a staggering loss of Rs 3 crore. Police have launched an investigation using CCTV footage and are working to apprehend the culprits.

According to Circle Inspector Sainath, the thieves targeted a government employee's house, making off with 3 tulas of gold, 1 kg of silver, and Rs 65,000 in cash. They also stole other tiny gold ornaments.

While the owners of the other two houses have yet to file complaints, one of the victims, Siva Reddy, claimed that the thieves stole a staggering Rs 3 crore worth of cash and ornaments.

Inspector Sainath assured that the authorities have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and have asked the victims to submit proper details. "The culprits will be apprehended soon," he said.

Police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

